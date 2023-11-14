Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Xperi Stock Down 1.8 %
Institutional Trading of Xperi
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xperi by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Xperi by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
