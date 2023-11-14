Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Short Interest Down 18.5% in October

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROCL opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

