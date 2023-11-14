Roundview Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $391.01 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.49 and a 12-month high of $438.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $402.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

