Roundview Capital LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Amgen by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 54,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after buying an additional 28,510 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $266.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $291.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.15.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

