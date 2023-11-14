Roundview Capital LLC Invests $222,000 in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Cencora by 262.1% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR opened at $198.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.30 and a 200-day moving average of $180.50. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.48 and a 52-week high of $199.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

