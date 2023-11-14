Roundview Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 326,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 64,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 43,539 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 78,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $137.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.