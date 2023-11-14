Roundview Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

