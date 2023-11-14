Roundview Capital LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $107.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $118.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

