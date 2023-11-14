Roundview Capital LLC Sells 523 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $761,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHV opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

