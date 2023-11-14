Roundview Capital LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Roundview Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 922,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 122,914 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 564,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,658,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,938,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 273,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.27 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.