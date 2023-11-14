Roundview Capital LLC Takes Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Watsco by 78.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.78.

Watsco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WSO opened at $374.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.38 and a 12 month high of $406.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.36.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.