RS Crum Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 594,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,900,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 16.2% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RS Crum Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 119,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.67. 133,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

