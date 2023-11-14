RS Crum Inc. Acquires Shares of 264,560 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 264,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,091.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 74,791 shares during the period.

Shares of DFEM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. 32,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,770. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

