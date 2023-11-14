RS Crum Inc. Acquires Shares of 364,648 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 364,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 6.3% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RS Crum Inc. owned about 0.26% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629,573 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,341,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,019,000 after purchasing an additional 140,962 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,028,000 after purchasing an additional 57,407 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,443,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,328,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,537. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

