RS Crum Inc. Buys New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.27. The stock had a trading volume of 362,599 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
