RS Crum Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,144,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RS Crum Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $7.09 on Tuesday, hitting $212.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,228. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.52 and its 200 day moving average is $220.05. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.04 and a 52 week high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

