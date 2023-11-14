RS Crum Inc. Buys New Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 223,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 289,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,180,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,892,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.58. 4,900,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,989,011. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

