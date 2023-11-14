RS Crum Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,963,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,028,000 after purchasing an additional 974,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.0 %

CNI stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $113.69. 72,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,217. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5734 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.