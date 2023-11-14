RS Crum Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. Walt Disney accounts for 0.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.8 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,196,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

