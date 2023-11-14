RS Crum Inc. Invests $13.46 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 290,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,463,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RS Crum Inc. owned about 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,428. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

