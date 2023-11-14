RS Crum Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.2% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

GLD stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.48. 1,302,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,281,372. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $161.28 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.