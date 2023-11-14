RS Crum Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,228,029 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,228,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,341,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RS Crum Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

DFAC traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.93. 85,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,193. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

