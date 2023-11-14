RS Crum Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,322 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,999,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.3% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 102,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.9% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 40,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.27. 1,966,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,736,398. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

