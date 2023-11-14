RS Crum Inc. Takes $22.78 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 938,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 8.2% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RS Crum Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $23.31. 653,354 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

