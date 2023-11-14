RS Crum Inc. Takes $319,000 Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 114.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Kimball Electronics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Kimball Electronics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,338. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $611.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $496.14 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.