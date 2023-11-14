RS Crum Inc. Takes $381,000 Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inhibrx news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 511,627 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,899,982.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 511,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,982.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INBX stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 39,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,976. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54.

INBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inhibrx

Inhibrx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.