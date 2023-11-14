RS Crum Inc. Takes $5.32 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RS Crum Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 297,007 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,633. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

