RS Crum Inc. Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 68,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 0.7% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. 681,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

