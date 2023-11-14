RS Crum Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.50. 411,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,605. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

