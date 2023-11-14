RTX Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

RTX has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. RTX has a payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RTX to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32. RTX has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

