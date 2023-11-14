SAP (NYSE:SAP) Hits New 52-Week High at $148.25

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $148.25 and last traded at $147.02, with a volume of 92648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.03.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.93 and a 200 day moving average of $134.77. The company has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 30.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SAP by 4.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 61.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

