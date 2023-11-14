Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,364,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,679 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 6.4% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 39.53% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,112,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. 105,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,553. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

