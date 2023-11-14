Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,095 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 5.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 51.26% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,816,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,145. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

