Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,081 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 8.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $2,580,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. 797,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,526. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

