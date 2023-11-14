Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,308,000 after buying an additional 51,337,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after buying an additional 6,004,237 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,082,000 after buying an additional 687,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,439,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,206,000 after buying an additional 128,520 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,147,000 after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

