Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.51

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.51 and last traded at $78.49, with a volume of 149387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average is $73.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,332,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

