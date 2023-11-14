Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,879 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,239,000 after purchasing an additional 618,478 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,150,000 after purchasing an additional 198,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after purchasing an additional 707,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,041 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

SCHG stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.69. The company had a trading volume of 262,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.