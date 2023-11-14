Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Decreased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879,874 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $122,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 99,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 299,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 92.6% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.80. 1,328,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,047. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.91. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

