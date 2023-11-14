SEA (NYSE:SE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38), RTT News reports. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEA Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. SEA has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CICC Research cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the second quarter worth about $1,155,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in SEA by 14.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 525,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SEA by 15.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in SEA by 148.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,163 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 67,588 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.