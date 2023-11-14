Senseonics’ (SENS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 260.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $0.50 price objective for the company.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SENS

Senseonics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Senseonics

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $293.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.45.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 807,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter worth about $1,358,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Senseonics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,097,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Senseonics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,431,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Senseonics by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,324,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Senseonics by 116.8% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 611,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senseonics

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.