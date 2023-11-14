Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 146,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 330.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,851 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Service Properties Trust from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SVC opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -615.38%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

