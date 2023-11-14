SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Short Interest Update

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

SFL Stock Up 0.8 %

SFL stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. SFL has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.76.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.44 million. SFL had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

SFL Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SFL

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 121.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SFL by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,172,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,249,000 after purchasing an additional 725,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SFL by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,080,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,732,000 after purchasing an additional 206,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SFL by 102.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in SFL by 36.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 568,675 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SFL by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,159,000 after purchasing an additional 242,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised SFL from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Further Reading

