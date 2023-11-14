Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $252,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

AMAT stock opened at $149.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.18. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $155.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

