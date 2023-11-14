Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 402,896 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.67% of Shell worth $1,405,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,322,801,000 after acquiring an additional 492,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,173,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,218,322,000 after purchasing an additional 638,176 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $658,071,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,806.20.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.38. 800,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,580. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a market cap of $223.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

