Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.84.

Several brokerages have commented on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of FOUR opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

