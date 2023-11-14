Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Declines By 18.3%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 3.7 %

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,067. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 16th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, November 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 15th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADDvantage Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:AEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 79.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

