Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Declines By 16.8%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance
Shares of ADMT opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
About ADM Tronics Unlimited
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ADM Tronics Unlimited
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.