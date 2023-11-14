Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Declines By 16.8%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance

Shares of ADMT opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

