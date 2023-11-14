Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Decreases By 19.0%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Affinity Bancshares

In related news, Director Robin S. Reich acquired 6,000 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $89,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,609.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 250,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 56.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Affinity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 15.42%.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Georgia. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

