Short Interest in Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Drops By 15.1%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGGZF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

