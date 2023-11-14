Short Interest in Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Rises By 20.2%

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 109.2 days.

AGXXF opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. Agilyx ASA has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.54.

Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products.

